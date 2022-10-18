AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road.

Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg.

The second victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This incident is still being actively investigated and any further details will be released once they become available.

This is the 3rd Homicide in Richmond County in four days.