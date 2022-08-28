WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley.

Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight.

During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they were arrested.

Also, a woman was stabbed at a party in Stapleton over the Pine Valley issue.

Another woman wanted for felony murder in Savannah was arrested. Officials say she was also out of Pine Valley.

Authorities say they are working with school officials and the Department of Juvenile Justice to identify anyone involved.