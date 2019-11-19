Crews re-mark federal boundary lines at Thurmond Lake

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Army Corps of Engineers rules for Federal property on Thurmond Lake

Crews on Thurmond Lake are re-marking the boundary between private and federal land.

The Army Corps of Engineers chooses 50 miles of lakefront to survey each year. The lake has takes them multiple years to do the whole lake so this years 50 mile stretch has not been surveyed in a while.

Members of the Augusta Sailing Club tell NewsChannel 6 they are glad the boundary allows them to experience nature in a raw, unfiltered way.

“You’re able to feel that you’re out and away. We’re just a few minutes from town, but with our location, with the natural shoreline, you really do get the sense of– oh gosh, I’m the only one up here,” says Marjorie Brosseau who is the Vice Commodore for the Augusta Sailing Club. “We take advantage of the water and the opportunities here as much as we can.”

The Augusta Sailing Club’s property falls in the area where crews scraped off old paint to apply a fresh coat to mark the federal boundary. Workers are also making sure the official survey pins are visible and cutting trees and brush at the line.

Crews are working primarily in Columbia County starting at Below Dam Georgia Park, winding around Lake Springs Park, Petersburg Campground, Keg Creek and Ridge Road subdivisions, Pointes West Army Resort and continuing southwest to the entrance of Mistletoe State Park. The Corps says the boundary is part of their mission for protection.

“That line allows us, to see a less congested lake, to appreciate more of that natural beauty that runs right down to the edge of the water,” says Brousseau.

The marked trees do not represent the exact boundary instead they “witness” the approximate line.

“Painted trees should never be used to determine the exact boundary line,” said Susan Boyd, chief ranger at Thurmond Lake. “When buying property or planning to build on land adjacent to public property, a professional survey is a good investment.” Encroaching on federal land, even by an inch, can lead to costly changes or forced removal of the structure.”

The corps asks adjacent property owners to remove personal property that lies across the government line. They also say pets should not be left unattended on public land, especially when workers are present.

According to the corps, the re-marking work will continue throughout autumn and winter and will finish by spring.