CLEARWATER, S.C. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a fire at the Clearwater post office at 4425 Jefferson Davis Highway. It broke out just after 4am on Tuesday.

When crews arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames and they called for mutual aid.

The fire happened in the front corner of the building.

No one was inside when the fire broke out.

No word on what will happen to the mail service today at the post office.