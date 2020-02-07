Crews in Columbia County working to repair storm damage

Georgia Power crews continued to work on lines to restore electricity to Columbia County homes and businesses on Friday following Thursday’s severe weather..

People near Grovetown High School went without power for a few hours on Thursday. The lights were back on for them on Friday, but that was not the case for others throughout the county where sunshine did not equal bliss.

At one point on Friday, there were about 500 outages in Columbia County. A majority of the outages were in Evans near the state line, 163 near Tubman Rd. and then smaller pockets scattered throughout.

As of 5:00P on Friday, there were about 255 outages in Columbia County. According to Georgia Power’s outage map, electricity is expected to be restored by 8PM on Friday night.

Erosion was another problem on Winfield Hills Drive in Appling on Thursday, but it was all good by Friday. Crews cemented in the washed out section.

To report issues on public property, call 311. If it is an emergency, call 911.

Photojournalist Gary Hipps