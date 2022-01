Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a structure fire on 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road. The building is located behind the McDonald’s near the Augusta Mall. The call came in around 2 am, Friday.

When firefighters arrived the building had flames shooting out of the roof and the sides. Richmond County dispatchers tell NewsChannel 6 it’s believed the building was abandoned.

No injuries have been reported.