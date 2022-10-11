#Update | Crash is clear. Traffic is moving.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on Bobby Jones Expressway.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday and was reported with injuries.

The incident happened on Bobby Jones eastbound just past Mike Padgett Highway heading towards South Carolina.

One lane is closed and traffic is back up, but moving slowly.

Motorists may want to find an alternate route.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest details as they become available.

This is a developing story.