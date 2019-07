BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An incident is forcing parts of Highway 25 North to be closed.

Authorities say Highway 25 North inside of Burke County is closed due to a serious crash with injuries and vehicle fire. We’re told from Gresham Road to Four Points Road, 24 North is closed and traffic is being diverted.

“Please avoid the area and maintain situational awareness for emergency personnel,” authorities said.