AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Gordon Hwy. Friday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the crash was reported just after 3 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Gordon Hwy. and Milledgeville Rd. and involves multiple vehicles. As of the time of this article 2 to 3 lanes of eastbound Gordon Hwy. are shut down.

No injuries have been reported.