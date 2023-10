AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a crash.

According to dispatch, the incident happened at Wrightsboro Road and Hires Street in front of Goolsby’s.

That call came in at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday morning and at the time of this publication, the road was blocked in that area.

Two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported.

Motorists should expect delays or use an alternate route to get to their destination.