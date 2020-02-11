Crash on Washington Road closes Westbound lanes

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County are on the scene of a 3 car crash.

According to dispatch, all Westbound lanes of traffic on Washington Road are closed.

It happened about 7:45 Tuesday morning right in front of the Kroger Shopping Center.

There are injuries reported. Deputies are working to clear the road.

Driver may want to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.

