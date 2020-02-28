Crash on Peach Orchard Road closes lanes

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are shut down at Reedale Avenue after a two-car crash with injuries.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Officer says traffic is slowed significantly. No word on whether traffic is being rerouted.
Motorists may want to avoid the area.
