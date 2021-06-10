Crash on Old McDuffie Road in Augusta leaves one man dead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to Old McDuffie Road near the intersection of Winn Drive in reference to a single vehicle accident.

The crash happened Wednesday night just after 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a vehicle was traveling south on Old McDuffie Road and left the roadway and hit several trees.

The driver, 44-year old Bernard Wells of Hephzibah, was ejected from the vehicle.

Wells was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.