AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash on Mike Padgett Highway.

The incident happened near the old T’s Restaurant located on the 3400 block.

Injuries are reported and one lane is blocked.







Richmond County dispatch confirms that the call came in about 4:40 a.m. Monday.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest as it becomes available.