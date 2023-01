#Update | Traffic is flowing again.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck.

It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta.

According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside.

At least one person is injured.

Traffic is backed up near the scene of the crash.

Motorists should find an alternate route.