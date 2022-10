COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County are heading to a crash on I-20 eastbound, near exit 187.

There are reports of 3 vehicles involved.

EMS is on scene, as several injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being rerouted through the weigh station.

The call came in about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Motorists should find an alternate route.