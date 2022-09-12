McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders, including Georgia State Patrol, are on the scene of a crash in McDuffie County.

The incident happened Monday morning, about 9:40 a.m. on I-20 near mile maker 175.

The driver of a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer while exiting the interstate.

That exit is currently closed to traffic.

According to coroner, McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson, one person was killed.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story.