Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway backs up traffic

AUGUSTA (WJBF) -First responders are at an accident on Bobby Jones Express Way near Sand Bar Ferry Road – Westbound.

Traffic is backed up to at least Doug Barnard Parkway.

At least four cars are involved and injuries have been reported.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

