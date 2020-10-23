Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway backs up traffic

AUGUSTA (WJBF) -First responders are at an accident on Bobby Jones Express Way near Sand Bar Ferry Road – Westbound.
Traffic is backed up to at least Doug Barnard Parkway.
At least four cars are involved and injuries have been reported.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story.
