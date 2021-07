AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A crash on at the intersection of Barton Chapel Road and Glenn Hills Drive has left one person dead.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, was called out to the scene around 10:50 Wednesday morning.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at 1:00 am.

Details are limited, we’ll bring you more details when they become available.