AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday evening, Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies.

The incident happened at Bobby Jones Expressway and Peach Orchard Road.

Officials say a car hit an unmarked law enforcement car occupied by four FBI Task Force Officers and Richmond Deputies.

The Deputy seated in the right rear seat, nearest the area of impact, received a laceration to her leg and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other significant injuries were reported.