COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to dispatch, the incident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between Park West Drive (near Cracker Barrel) and Wrightsboro Road.

Traffic at this time is moving very slowly as deputies are directing traffic.

Although injuries are reported, the extent is unknown at this time.

Motorists should find an alternate route.