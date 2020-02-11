2 car crash in West Augusta neighborhood

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a 2 car crash.
It happened around 7:00am Tuesday morning at the intersection of Valley Springs Road at Flintwood drive.
An ambulance was sent to the scene as a precaution, there are no injuries.
