TALIAFARRO COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Two people are dead and two injured following an accident on Interstate 20 at mile marker 152 in Taliaferro County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 15 passenger van ran into the back of a tractor trailer around 6:30 Thursday evening.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The wreck occurred in the west bound lanes and are now back open.

This is a developing story.