EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — A crash in Columbia County with several lanes blocked has been cleared.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident was at Washington Road and Flowing Wells Road.

The call for assistance came in at 7:50 a.m. on Friday, December 24.

Injuries were reported but the extent of them is not immediately available.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and EMS were all responding.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.