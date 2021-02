AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly accident.

It happened on Deans Bridge Road at Hilson Road early Wednesday morning.

A pickup truck traveling southbound on Deans Bridge Road left the roadway and hit several trees. The vehicle caught fire and the driver died on scene. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Fire Department.

The driver will be transported to the GBI for autopsy and positive identification.

This is a developing story.