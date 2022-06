A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – EMS crews and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash at the intersection of Appling Harlem Road and Robert Moore Road.

That’s located just North of the Harlem city limits and South of Harlem High School.

All lanes are temporarily closed at that intersection.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, two elderly persons have been injured in the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.