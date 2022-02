COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Columbia County.

NewsChannel 6 has confirmed one person is dead.

One lane is moving very slowly on Washington Road at Kroger Road.

Any traffic coming from the Martinez/Evans area on Washington Road will be delayed.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest details as the become available.