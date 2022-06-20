NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a collision in North Augusta.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety tells NewsChannel 6 that all of West Martintown Road is shut down due to fuel spillage following the accident.

All of the I-20 exit ramps are open, but left-hand turns onto West Martintown Road are restricted.

I-20 traffic should not be impacted.

Detours are in place for West Martintown Road.

One person is being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DHEC has been notified in regard to the fuel spill.

Before the road is reopened, the fuel spillage must be dealt with, according to North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Tow trucks are enroute.