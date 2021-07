AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Deans Bridge and Barton Chapel Road.

Augusta Fire & EMA tweeted that they believe the truck swerved at a high rate of speed and jumped the curb. It then hit a tree, pole, and crashed into a parked car.

Car crash at the McDonalds on Barton Chapel Rd.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Kb9KN6KHNH — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) July 29, 2021

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.