AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two lanes of I-20 Westbound are closed as Richmond County deputies work an accident involving a semi-truck at the stateline.

Report from a traveler at Exit 1 going into Georgia said they are being told 30 minutes via traffic app to get to Riverwatch Parkway.

Motorists may want to find another route.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.