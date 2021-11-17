Crack of a different kind causes more trouble for local inmate

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An inmate at the Richmond County Jail is now in more trouble with the law.

According to arrest warrants, Santorias L. Holt, hid numerous illegal substances on his person.

Reports say while Holt was changing clothes, a green Crown Royal bag fell from his buttocks.

When a jailer opened the bag, marijuana, crack, cocaine, and crystal meth were discovered inside.

Holt is now charged with:

  1. Going Inside Guard Line w/ Drugs/Liquor/Weapons
  2. Possession of Cocaine
  3. Possession of Methamphetamine
  4. Possession of Heroin

No word on what his original charges were.

