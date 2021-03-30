COVID vaccine clinic to be held at USCA Wednesday

CSRA (WJBF) – A Moderna Vaccine Clinic is scheduled at USCA’s Student Activities Center tomorrow, March 31st, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

While appointments are encouraged via CDC’s VAMS portal, walk-ins are also welcome.

Individuals with scheduled first dose and second dose appointments will be directed to a separate check-in line and will not have to wait behind walk-ins to check-in.

Those receiving their first dose vaccine tomorrow will be scheduled to receive their second dose on Wednesday, April 28.

As a reminder, as of Wednesday, March 31st, South Carolina will enter Phase 2. Per SCDHEC, Phase 2 will be available to all South Carolinians ages 16 and older who wish to receive a vaccine.

However, the Moderna vaccine is only available to ages and 18 and older.

Details below: