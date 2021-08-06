COVID vaccine clinic to be held at Barnyard Flea Market Saturday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta’s Barnyard Flea Market has teamed up with Gold Cross EMS to sponsor a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, August 7th.

The event will take place from 10:00 am – 2:00pm at 1625 Doug Bernard Parkway.

It’s open for those 12 years and older.

For more information, send an email to Michael Meyers with Gold Cross EMS at mmeyers@goldcrossems.com.

