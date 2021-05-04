COVID vaccine clinic to be held at Augusta Transit Transfer Center

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and provide equitable access to all those who require vaccination Augusta Transit will host Richmond County’s Department of Public Health Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Thursday May 6, 2021.

The mobile clinic will be located at the Broad Street Transfer Center, 1546 Broad Street (Broad St & Green St) and run from 5:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Priority for vaccination will be exclusively for transit riders. Transit riders will be given the choice of the two dose Moderna vaccine or one dose Johnson & Johnson.

There will be no cost to receive the vaccination. Transit riders who require a vaccination should allow 15 minutes for check-in and must wait at the transfer station for 20 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Transit riders who have a short connection time between buses must plan accordingly.

All rides for any purpose on Augusta Transit buses remain FREE in the month of May.

However, the wearing of facemasks will be required while riding any bus and at the Broad Street Transfer Center. Eating or drinking are not permitted on any Augusta Transit bus and the wearing of masks will be enforced while riding.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination download Augusta Transit’s ‘MyAT Augusta’ app or call (706) 821-1719 between 6 a.m. thru 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday. The MyAT Augusta app is available 24/7 at the Google Play store for Android; and, the App Store for iPhone.