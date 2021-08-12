Covid Vaccination and testing clinic at Richmond County Health Department on Windsor Spring Road

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Health Department is opening a city wide testing and vaccine clinic at the clinic on Windsor Spring Road.

Testing will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

You can schedule an appointment to be tested HERE.

Covid vaccines will be given Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.

You can make your appointment online HERE.

If you have any questions, please call 706-721-5800 for more information.