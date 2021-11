FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first key hurdle Friday, Sept. 17, as a government advisory panel met […]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held in Augusta.

It will take place at Beulah Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, November 13 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The church is located at 1434 Poplar Street.

Organizers say it will also be a community event with food trucks and music.

You must be 12 years and older to get a shot. No need to make an appointment. If you`ve already has a shot, remember to bring your vaccine card.