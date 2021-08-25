COVID numbers reported in McCormick County Schools; football game vs. Aiken canceled

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C.(WJBF) — McCormick County School are now reporting cases of COVID.

School leaders say there are three positive COVID-19 cases at McCormick Middle School and two positive cases at McCormick High School.

“Our district nurse is following contact tracing protocols and is notifying all students and staff who need to quarantine,” school leaders said.

Students do not need to quarantine unless directed to do so by Nurse Batchelor.

Meanwhile, because of the high number of quarantines in the district, the football game vs. Aiken scheduled for Friday evening has been postponed.