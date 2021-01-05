COVID-19 vaccine now available to GA residents 65+

A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Per Governor, Brian Kemp, coronavirus Vaccination Phase 1A has been expanded to include all individuals 65 years and above regardless of occupation.

With this new expansion, the following individuals are now eligible to start vaccination under Phase 1A:

  • Elderly: 65 and above
  • Healthcare workers
  • Law enforcement officers
  • Firefighters and
  • First responders

To get your appointment for vaccination, click here.

