COVID-19 vaccine now available to GA residents 65+

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Per Governor, Brian Kemp, coronavirus Vaccination Phase 1A has been expanded to include all individuals 65 years and above regardless of occupation.
With this new expansion, the following individuals are now eligible to start vaccination under Phase 1A:
- Elderly: 65 and above
- Healthcare workers
- Law enforcement officers
- Firefighters and
- First responders
To get your appointment for vaccination, click here.
