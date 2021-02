NORTH AUGUSTA S.C. (WJBF) — The Riverview Park Activities Center is now a site for COVID-19 testing.

Officials say testing will be available in the parking lot, just look for the PODS container and white pop-up tent.

The event is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This is a drive-thru site and no appointment is necessary.

You’re asked not to eat or drink within 30 minutes of getting tested as officials will administer a saliva-based test.