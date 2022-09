AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Free COVID-19 testing is available on Labor Day in Augusta

Free PCR testing will be available on September 5, from 8 a.m. – noon at 524 15th Street.

For faster service, you can preregister at: ecphd.com/covidtesting.

For more information, call 706-721-5800 or covid19.ecphd.com.