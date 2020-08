ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A pop-up COVID-19 testing site will be available Monday, August 24 for residents in Allendale, South Carolina.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Allendale Community Center on Flat Street.

It’s being put on by The Palmetto Palace.

Organizers say testing is free of charge and open to anyone regardless of symptoms.