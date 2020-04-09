COVID-19 simple pleasures

(WJBF) – The COVID-19 pandemic is changing life as we know it.

As we watch the number of cases climb, its easy to get anxious or depressed.

So how can families deal with all the stress and strain?

NewsChannel six’s Mary Morrison joins from home with her thoughts on coping with COVID- 19.

Barclay this virus has everyone on edge.

There’s a lot of fear and understandably so.

Plus, we are all trying to adapt to a new way of living, my family included.

COVID-19.

The virus is robbing us of many things we enjoy.

Like watching our grandson Scott play middle school baseball.

Or seeing our grandson Dylan go for the goal on the soccer field.

No one really knows how long this virus will last.

Will our granddaughter Amanda cheer for her football team this fall?

Will our granddaughter Eliza perform at her school?

So many unknowns!

Celina Keys is clinical director for the family counseling center of the CSRA.

Mary Morrison asks, “how can an uncertain future make us feel”

Celina Keys answers, “anxious, fearful, depressed, lonely, burned out and resentful”

Mary Morrison asks, “Celina I know I’m not the only one who wonders if life will ever get back to normal.”

Celina Keys answers, “I think a lot of us thought that this would be over sooner than it has been and I think the longer it lasts the more frustrated that we get. I think the most important thing that we can do is accept that this is the new norm and then work from there”

Major events also are being cancelled.

Like high school and college graduations.

It can be tough to get over such big disappointments.

Celina Keys said, “you know teenagers are egocentric to begin with.

I think its important to help them recognize that this is a moment in time and as disappointing as it is, there are going to be so many things to come in the future and everyone is doing what they can to make sure they get what they deserve.”

Keeping busy can help.

Find a way to help others who are less fortunate.

It can take your mind off your own problems.

Right now, if we keep our social distance and shelter in place, by summer maybe COVID-19 will be gone.

By Thanksgiving, we’ll have much to be thankful for.

And by year’s end, families can can enjoy being close again, and the simple pleasures of life.