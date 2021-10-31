COVID-19 shots available Wednesday

BAMBERG/ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — If you need a COVID-19 vaccine shot, you’ll have a chance Wednesday, November 3.

From 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the shots will be available at Allendale County Health Department and the Bamberg County Health Department.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for people 18 and older will be available.

A third dose of the vaccine is authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

Booster shots for all three vaccines are now available … and are encouraged for eligible groups.