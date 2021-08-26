COVID-19 hospital admissions in the CSRA as of Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We have a look at total COVID hospital admissions and statuses among AU medical center and University Hospital.

Between the Augusta University Medical Center and University Hospital, there are 230 hospitalized COVID patients. Out of that number, 212 have not been vaccinated.

There are 12 patients in ICU and 10 on ventilators. Nineteen of the patients have had a COVID vaccine with 3 of them in an ICU and 2 on a ventilator.

Doctors Hospital does not release vaccinated and unvaccinated numbers but they tell us they currently have 66 positive COVID-19 patients.