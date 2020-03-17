COVID-19 cases confirmed in Richmond and Columbia counties

CSRA (WJBF) – Georgia now has 146 cases of the novel coronavirus, including the first confirmed cases in Richmond and Columbia counties.

This is an update to a story we brought you about the presumptive cases at AU.

Here’s a link map of the latest updates on the coronavirus cases in Georgia.

It’s updated everyday at noon.

