Court to hear appeal of man Ga. convicted in son’s hot-car death

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens to jury selection during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. A new appeal hearing has been set for the Georgia man who was convicted of murder after his toddler son died inside a hot SUV. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours is asking Georgia’s highest court to overturn his convictions for murder and child cruelty.

Justin Ross Harris is serving life without parole for malice murder in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

The Georgia Supreme Court scheduled arguments for Tuesday in the case.

Harris says his convictions should be overturned.

His lawyers argue he was a doting father, and evidence of sexual misconduct outside his marriage was irrelevant to the death of his son.

Prosecutors say his convictions and sentence should be upheld and that his sexual conduct sheds light on his motivation to be rid of his son.