Court says again Augusta must release fire chief candidate info

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta is back in court and is told again, it must make fire chief candidate documents public.

The city asking for the court to reconsider its ruling, requiring the release of information on three of the candidates.

This after a lawsuit from local media outlets, including WJBF.

Four candidates were interviewed but the city only released information for Antonio Burden

The court re-affirming this afternoon the city must release information on three of the finalists.

“This is not to say the commission has done anything wrong that it has made a bad judgement on who to pick but the statute provides you got to give information to your citizens the commissioners are servants of the people don’t hold back documents. make them available,” said Davis Hudson, the attorney representing the media outlets including WJBF.

A legal meeting has been called for Monday, to allow city officials to discuss moving forward on appealing the judges order.