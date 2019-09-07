Couple went on spending spree after accidental deposit of $120k in bank account, authorities say

PENNSYLVANIA (WJBF) — A Pennsylvania couple is facing theft charges after their bank accidentally deposited more than $100,000 into their account.

State police say Robert and Tiffany Williams of Montoursville spent most of the money on items ranging from an SUV to a race car, according to WNEP.

Investigators say the couple had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T on May 31 by mistake by a teller.

Tiffany Williams told bank officials that “she no longer had the funds because she had already paid off bills. She told the bank her husband had spent a great portion of the funds and purchased a four-wheeler. She said she would speak to her husband and attempt to construct a repayment agreement” with the bank, Trooper Aaron Brown said according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Instead of contacting the bank, they spent most of the money in a two and a half week period, WNEP added.