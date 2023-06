TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — You may have remembered our last Your Hometown in Trenton last year. Ike Carpenter and Angela Groomes got engaged during our broadcast.

Now a year later, Ike and Angela got married. The event was held in the town square of Trenton. It seemed like the whole town was there.

Of course, Ike had to make everyone laugh with his colorful stories, this time about his mother and father and a tooth bush.