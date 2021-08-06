Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.
For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER
The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.
They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.
Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.
RELATED STORIES:
- FBI issues nationwide search for 2 children believed to be in extreme danger
- Woman missing from Idaho found in Hawaii, will not tell police where her children are
- Mother does not bring 2 missing Idaho children to police by deadline
- Kaua‘i police arrest Lori Vallow on $5 million warrant from Idaho
- VIEW: Court documents investigating Lori Vallow’s missing children, Vallow to make first court appearance since arrest
- Missing Idaho 7-year-old Joshua Vallow seen on surveillance playing in front yard weeks before disappearance
- Lori Vallow, Idaho mother charged in kids’ disappearance, maintains innocence after 2 attorneys quit
- Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives confirm
- Mother of Idaho children whose remains were found believed kids were ‘zombies’
- Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden